To celebrate a three-year anniversary with her Property Brothers boyfriend, Jonathan Scott, actress Zooey Deschanel kept the magic alive at Magic Castle Hollywood, an exclusive magicians' club.

The members-only world of magic is steeped in Hollywood lore, and includes magic shows, memorabilia, and unique dining experiences and bars — but behind its doors remains a mystery to most. A magician never tells their secrets, though Deschanel and Scott couldn’t help but celebrate their getaway on Instagram.

“Hard to believe... scratch that... Easy to believe it’s already been 3 years with this beautiful soul in my life,” Scott gushed in an Instagram caption. “@zooeydeschanel you make everything better and what a fitting way to celebrate at the @magiccastlehollywood.”

We find it hard... scratch that... easy to believe that a night of card tricks, magic wands and comedic vamping made for a romantic evening for our favorite quirked-up couple.

“I got the best one,” Zooey said in her Instagram caption, potentially referring to having secured the best of the two Property Brothers. (Can someone check on Drew?) After a series of heart face emojis, she added, "Most wonderful three years ever. And thanks magic castle for helping us celebrate last night."

We can only imagine the sparks and spells that flew that night...