'Zoey 101' Is Getting a Reunion

Class is about to be back in session once again at Pacific Coast Academy with word that Jamie Lynn Spears is set to reprise her role in the upcoming Zoey 101 reunion.

According to People, Spears has confirmed that she will be returning to star as the titular Zoey Brook in the forthcoming Paramount+ sequel to the Nickelodean series due out later this year. Fittingly titled Zoey 102, the new film will catch up with Zoey and her fellow PCA alumni as they reunite for a wedding in the present day.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be back alongside my PCA family and continue the story of Zoey and all the characters fans know and love. As an executive producer, it’s been an exciting opportunity to work with such incredible talent as well as Paramount+ and Nickelodeon,” Spears said in a statement.

Spears will be joined by several other members of the original cast including Erin Sanders (Quinn Pensky), Sean Flynn (Chase Matthews), Matthew Underwood (Logan Reese), Christopher Massey (Michael Barret), Abby Wilde (Stacey Dillsen) and Jack Salvatore (Mark Del Figgalo). It does not appear that Victoria Justice nor Elvis star Austin Butler are interested in reprising their roles for the planned film.

Spears has long said she would be down to do a Zoey 101 reboot but only if her character had "an edge." According to a TMZ report, "the premise of the show would follow Zoey's life in SoCal ten years later at the age of 28 — only this time, she'd have a couple of kids in the mix. Unclear if she'd have a partner or not, or if she's still involved with her character's longtime love interest, Chase." It’s unknown whether or not Paramount+ plans to incorporate this "edgy Zoey" into their wedding-themed reunion, but it’s the most concrete development in bringing back the show to date.