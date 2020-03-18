Just like everyone else, Zoë Kravitz is currently self-isolating in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. However, that also means she isn't getting as much sun as usual — something that apparently prompted a fan to ask if she was lightening her skin.

Earlier today, Kravitz took to her Instagram to post a "self(ie) quarantine" of herself at home with her dog, alongside with some advice to, "stay inside kids. one day at a time." And while most people in the comments seemed to be fixated on her dog or High Fidelity, one fan was a little more concerned about her skin tone.

"Am I wrong or she is looking so white in this picture," as they wrote. "Please don't tell me you are getting ready of your melanin, you are so beautiful with your natural color."

That said, Kravitz appeared to take it in stride, as she simply responded by explaining, "Jesus. no girl. This is what happens to some of us mixed us mixed kids when we can't go outside lol."

See Kravitz's post, below.