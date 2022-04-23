There will be a Zendaya-sized hole at this year’s Met Gala. The reigning queen of themes confirmed she will not be attending the Met Gala the first Monday in May, due to a scheduling conflict, leaving us feeling, well, conflicted.

During a Euphoria Emmy’s event at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, the actress shared that she won’t be stepping on our necks this Met Gala season, citing scheduling issues.

"[Sorry] to disappoint my fans here but I will be working," Zendaya told Extra. "Your girl's gotta work and make some movies." She added cheekily that she"[wishes] everyone the best," and that she'll "be back eventually."

Fans were quick to comment, with some — including us — wondering: is it too late to reschedule?

But the Met Gala will, of course, go on as planned — with or without Zendaya, though we’re looking forward to her eventual return.

And eventually can't come soon enough. Over the years, Zendaya has effortlessly snatched the Met Gala crown, so we’d like to take a moment of silence (and celebration) for her best Met Gala looks to-date.

Her first walk up the Met steps was for "China: Through The Looking Glass," where the actress she donned a Fausto Puglisi sun-studded gown.

Photo via Getty/ Jamie McCarthy/ FilmMagic

Her early looks were big, loud and youthful, the then-Shake It Up star just 19 years old when she first attended. Her 2017 tropical-printed Dolce & Gabbana gown was a statement piece at the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between" gala. She quickly became a staple of the style elite.

Photo via Getty/ Jackson Lee/ FilmMagic

But her true campaign for the crown came the following year, in 2018 when she became her own prince charming, donning a full armor suit for the Rihanna-hosted "Heavenly Bodies" theme that will go down in history. Her Joan of Arc was the closest you could come to smoldering, we too thought she was a sorceress.

Photo via Getty/ Sean Zanni/ Patrick McMullan

And in 2019, at the infamous "Camp" themed Met Gala, she brought even more magic. Though the night had a few misses, Zendaya’s light up Cinderella gown by Tommy Hilfiger set the stage for her reign as the princess of Met Gala.

Photo via Getty/ Dimitrios Kambouris

Though we’re full of suspense over what her "In America: An Anthology of Fashion' look would’ve been (we’re thinking star spangled sequins) we can’t wait for her dramatic re-debut.