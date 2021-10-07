Celebrity stylists are proving they have more power than most US Senators.

At the 2021 Women in Film's Annual Award Ceremony, Zendaya wore a look straight from Loewe's Spring 2022 runway held just five days before at Paris Fashion Week. The cotton gown, complete with a golden abstract breast plate, was look 15 in Creative Director Jonathan Anderson's latest ready-to-wear collection. Paired with classic Christian Louboutin heels and fresh-faced makeup, Zendaya won the red carpet.

The dress' focal point — an asymmetrical chest piece — was woven throughout other elements of Loewe's collection, with tops and backwards trench coats also bearing the 3D geometric motif. The 53-look range elevated mundane basics, transforming ribbed tank tops and everyday, pleated pants into works of art.

We have to give it to Loewe's seamstresses, who probably spent the immediate days after the show tailoring the dress to the Euphoria actress' exact measurements. However, this isn't the first time Zendaya and her longtime stylist Law Roach have made their chokehold on the fashion world apparent. In the past, Zendaya has worn looks barely digested by the internet weeks after collections premiered, from Bottega Veneta to Alaïa.

Celebrity stylists rule the world of red carpets and, frankly, the narrative of the fashion world at large. Hollywood's darlings, along with the help of their creative teams and loyal PR folks, usually have first picks from a collection just days after fashion week. Harry Styles, Dula Peep and Mother Monster stay keeping us gagged with their fresh-off-the-runway looks.