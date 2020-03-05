Kim K-Endorsed Baby Rapper ZaZa Drops New Single

Who is ZaZa? To start, she released the song, "What It Do," that North West performed at the Yeezy Season 8 Paris Fashion Week Presentation last week. More broadly, she's a child rapper and Instagram influencer under the handle @redcarpetgirlz, who's gone viral for her looks, choreo and toddler-friendly rhymes. "What It Do" has over 13 million view on YouTube, so basically, she's a five-year-old with a lot more money than you.
Indeed, on the heels of a Kim K shout-out (after a brief crediting debacle: Kimye failed to note at the runway show that North was performing a cover), today ZaZa is dropping her new song, "Money Comin In (Boom Boom)." It's a slightly distressing baby-fied trap song, including lyrics like "I look dope dope, you look like nope nope" and "Me and my baby sis hang out all night/ Moves movies watch movies all night." I mean, ok yes, we do vibe.
The production, which a press release describes as "ice cream-truck inspired," is courtesy of ZaZa's dad Nemo Achida, a writer and producer for SZA, BJ The Chicago Kid, Jack Harlow and 88 Keys, with help from Down to Mars. Achida manages ZaZa's instagram along with her mom.
Should pre-schoolers be rapping at runway shows or dropping singles? Who's to say. File it under toddler contemporary. "Money Comin In" is off of ZaZa's debut mixtape, coming this spring.
Photo via Instagram