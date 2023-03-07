Zaya Wade Makes Her Runway Debut at Miu Miu

On the final day of Paris Fashion Week, Miu Miu held another one of its star-studded shows with guests like Diane Kruger and Kylie Minogue taking it in from the front row.

The runway was just as celeb-heavy, with Mia Goth, Ethel Cain and Emma Corrin taking their turns on the catwalk. It was also a big moment for Zaya Wade, who made her runway modeling debut for the brand today.

Wade, the 15-year-old daughter of basketball legend Dwayne Wade and actress Gabrielle Union, attended her first Miu Miu show last season where she wore a cropped denim shirt and pleated mini skirt. For her runway outing tonight she donned a matching wool sweater, jacket and skirt set.

Her parents (and their stylist Thomas Christos) were in attendance to see Wade make her runway debut and congratulated her after the show.

Goth, the actress known for her horror films, opened the show with a messy hairdo that looked as if she'd been electrocuted. She famously starred in Miu Miu's Spring 2015 campaign which got banned in some parts because of the sexually suggestive child undertones.

Miu Miu has long featured an eclectic mix of models and stars in its runway shows. Last season, the brand had FKA Twigs close the show.