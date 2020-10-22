Zara is officially entering the lingerie wars, launching its first-ever collection of intimates online today — and there's over 125 pieces to choose from.

Everything and anything is on the table: bras, underwear, lingerie, bodysuits, t-shirts, knit pieces, nightwear, leggings and accessories in neutral hues like nude, silver grey, soft brown and blush pink. Zara describes this new category as "sophisticated" with "refined elements of lace, satin and tulle."

"A parallel femininity is explored through a more 'everyday' approach, designed with the intent of being worn from morning through night," the company disclosed of the collection in a statement.

Prices range from $17.90 for panties to $199 for a silk PJ top. Head to Zara.com to check out the full collection.