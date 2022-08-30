Yung Gravy wants fans to leave Addison Rae's mom alone.

This past weekend, the 26-year-old rapper and Sherri Easterling, 42, made their situationship red carpet official at the 2022 VMAs with a PDA-heavy date night that sent the internet into a tizzy. After all, the majority of the buzz has been a mixture of shock, intense curiosity and raised eyebrows, resulting in plenty of jokes, intense speculation and and some criticism of Easterling — mostly due to the pair's 16-year age gap.

Given the online discourse surrounding their date night though, it was only a matter of time until Yung Gravy himself took to Twitter to comment on the situation by telling the critics to let the mother of three enjoy being "newly single," especially after her split from Rae's father, Monty Lopez, last month.

"she’s newly single and living her life," as the "Mr. Clean" musician wrote in a reply to a @WhatsTrending tweet, which featured a video of the two locking lips for the cameras, "leave her alone lol."

she’s newly single and living her life. leave her alone lol https://t.co/ib4PrQIJ2H — Father Gravy (@yunggravy) August 29, 2022

Gravy's statement also comes after he told interviewers about the two meeting online prior to the awards show, with the viral sensation explaining that he "hit on her first."

“I knew of her, and I thought she was fine,” he said before calling her "the queen of the MILFs" and the "Southern belle" to his "Northern boy," which also ended up eliciting a sarcastic "thank you" from Lopez, who said that Gravy had taken his "leftovers."

“I would rather spend time with my daughter and 2 grandkids that Sheri Nicole made me abandon as a child in order to be with her,” the 46-year-old — who recently made headlines for his alleged five-month affair with a 25-year-old woman — wrote on his Instagram Story. Never let a woman make you choose between her and or your blood child!”