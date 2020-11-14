YSL Beauty has created a new initiative dedicated to helping end domestic violence.

On Thursday, the brand announced the global launch of their Abuse Is Not Love program, which aims to combat intimate partner violence by teaming up with three non-profits, including the U.S.'s It's On Us, France's En Avant Toute(s), and the U.K.'s Women's Aid.

Ahead of the UN International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on November 25, the multi-pronged effort will see YSL Beauty funding educational initiatives, academic research on the topic, as well as training for employees and beauty advisors.

Not only that, but the company also noted in a press release that the effort was especially important this year due to rising rates of intimate partner violence — which can encompass physical, sexual, emotional, and financial abuse — amid the pandemic.

"Supporting women, especially when it comes to their independence, is central to the way the brand acts. Intimate Partner Violence hinders the safety, wellbeing, and independence of women," YSL Beauty's International General Manager Stephan Bezy said. "It therefore felt very natural to work on an issue that stood in opposition to our core values and beliefs."

You can learn more about the Abuse Is Not Love program, here.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the National Domestic Abuse Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).