British beauty and lifestyle vlogger Nicole Thea has passed away at 24. She was pregnant with her first child with boyfriend, dancer Global Boga.

Thea's family confirmed the sad news on Instagram. "To all Nicole's friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning." The post continued, "As a family we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened."

The young YouTuber has over 78,000 subscribers on YouTube, and most recently posted a video on Sunday — a day after her death. The family clarified that she pre-scheduled some videos that Boga has decided to air for her fans to watch, despite the circumstances.

Boga has yet to release a statement himself. The cause of death also has not been revealed.

Nicole first announced her pregnancy back in April.