Young M.A. Reveals Recent Hospitalization After Fan Concern

Young M.A. revealed that she was recently hospitalized after experiencing several health scares.

Earlier this week, the "OOOUUU" rapper sparked fan concern after celebrity barber Aaron “Fats Da Barber” Turk uploaded a video of M.A. getting a shape-up and her dreads retwisted. However, it wasn't her hair that ended up being the focus of the now-viral clip, but her apparent fatigue, gaunt appearance and slightly slurred speech. Additionally, some noticed that there was a slight yellowish tint to her eyes, which they hypothesized was a sign of jaundice, or a condition related to problems with the liver or bile ducts.

Fans are worried about Young Ma’s health after a new video of her surfaces pic.twitter.com/v1zdNeoXPP — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) March 14, 2023

But while the post was mostly met with worry, there were also a number of people criticizing Fats for sharing the video on social media, arguing that M.A. doesn't seem super engaged with the camera. However, Fats quickly responded to the comments by basically telling them to mind their own business, saying that "y’all got so much to say as if I’m trying to embarrass my dawg."

"if she didn’t want me to record she would have told me," he said, while pointing out that M.A. had reposted the video to her own accounts. "Y’all don’t know our bond nor our friendship what y’all need to do is just send your prayers for her and that’s that.

Fats continued, “She didn’t have a haircut in a month and she wanted me to bring her haircut back to life which I did!!! thank you sis for coming and rocking with me like always love ya.”

It even got to a point where M.A. felt the need to speak out on her own Instagram Story, telling Fats that "we blessed don’t let that get to you blooda…and I told you it’s was like 4 months.” Not only that, but she then went on to upload a new message about "dealing with various personal health issues the last few years" to her account, adding that she "recently was hospitalized and was successfully treated for several conditions."

"I'm doing better now, will take some time but I'm on the road to recovery and look forward to the future," she said. "I'm in good spirits and everything will be explained in the MUSIC! Plus documentary.."

M.A. has yet to elaborate on the specifics of her hospitalization. In the meantime though, you can read her full Instagram statement below.