Angela Simmons Confirms Relationship With Yo Gotti

Manifestation works! After publicly expressing his crush on Angela Simmons in 2015, Memphis rapper Yo Gotti has finally landed his dream girl.

Gotti first made the world aware of the hots he has for Run DMC founder Joseph Simmon's daughter in 2015 when he released his hit song "Down in the DM." A then-clueless Gotti was learning how to use Snapchat and was taken by the app's DM feature, realizing the potential for countless sneaky links and naughty photos to be sent with no one being the wiser. Instagram's social features were also beginning to truly pop off, and he knew he had a masterpiece on his hands.

"And I just followed Angela Simmons/ Boy, I got a crush on Angela Simmons/ They like, 'Damn Gotti, you bold'/ Fuck it, I'm gon' let the world know," he raps proudly. He also name drops her in the Chris Brown song "Save It For Me."

Since then, the Collective Music Group founder kept it cool by sending Simmons flowers after she invited him to a launch party in 2015. The two remained friends after his confession, but he always made it clear that he was always thinking of her. In 2020, he even commented that she was "perfect" in a body-positive Instagram post.

The two eventually sparked dating rumors in October 2022 when the two shared similar Instagram stories in Dubai and Paris. It seems like after being low-key with their romance, Gotti proved it really can go down in the DM when Simmons publicly confirmed their relationship on Instagram on New Year's Day. The designer and entrepreneur rang in 2023 by wiping out her entire Instagram feed and starting fresh with a good old fashioned boyfriend reveal.

People have since praised Gotti's quiet and persistent manifestation of their relationship.

If there's one thing we can take away from this, it's that you shouldn't be afraid to shoot your shot.