UPDATED 6/09: Soon after Gap dropped the first product under its partnership with Kanye West, the brand installed outdoor floating projections of the blue nylon Yeezy Gap jacket across New York, LA and Chicago in front of venues like the Disney Concert Hall, Madison Square Garden and the LACMA.

See original story below. Ahead of its official launch sometime later this year, Gap has unveiled its first drop under its joint partnership with Kanye West: a blue "round jacket" in recycled nylon.

Few information was made available about the debut product other than it will retail for $200 and that it's available for preorder in the US at Gap.com/YEEZY, with shipping scheduled for Fall 2021.

On the website, you have to share your information such as email and clothing size at which you'll be taken into a waiting room for about five minutes before you're allowed to pre-order the puffer.

The brand is celebrating the Yeezy Gap drop by installing floating projections of the jacket in locations around New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. A masked Kanye West has already been seen sporting the outerwear, which you can see below.