Ahead of its official launch sometime later this year, Gap has unveiled its first drop under its joint partnership with Kanye West: a blue "round jacket" in recycled nylon.

Few information was made available about the debut product other than it will retail for $200 and that it's available for preorder in the US at Gap.com/YEEZY, with shipping scheduled for Fall 2021.

On the website, you have to share your information such as email and clothing size at which you'll be taken into a waiting room for about five minutes before you're allowed to pre-order the puffer.

The brand is celebrating the Yeezy Gap drop by installing floating projections of the jacket in locations around New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. A masked Kanye West has already been seen sporting the outerwear, which you can see below.