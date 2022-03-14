Announced today, the iconic aughts rock band Yeah Yeah Yeahs will be headlining shows in Manchester and London in June, with ticket sales open to the public this Friday, March 18. With its last live appearance dating back to its 2013 heyday, the band's return from hiatus comes at the perfect time, confirming the long-awaited indie sleaze renaissance.

Related | Kenzo Debuts 'Yo! My Saint' by Rock Icon Karen O

“OK UK!,” the band released in a characteristically cheeky statement. “We are coming to lend our light to dark ages and holy shit are we ready to play our hearts out for you!!”

Older and (hopefully) wiser, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs fanbase is ready for the light at the end of the tunnel (or K-hole). Reintroducing themselves to their old fans, and tapping into the innovation and nostalgia of the current musical landscape, the ground-breaking band also teased new music.

“Yeah we’ve got some tunes so fresh and so NEW to try out on you!” said the experimental trio.

This comment follows up on hints from frontrunner Karen O, dating back to February 2020, about feeling “ready to make some music” which the pandemic may have put a pause on. But, now, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs are as enthusiastic as ever to get back in front of the crowd

Performing alongside other innovative artists Dry Cleaning and Anika in London and English Teacher in Manchester, the band continues to put the public on to new sounds and spectacular performances, and encouraged attendees to put their best foot forward too.

“Dress up! Make a night of it! Support your fave band that you may have seen debut at Brixton back in ’02!! Yeah let's not wait another decade to see each other again! CANNOT WAIT! They don’t love ya like we do!! Luv YYYs.”

Attendees better show up and show out in their best American Apparel metallic leggings, rave-girl glowsticks and power-clashing patterns or heads will roll.

Photo via Getty/Jeff Kravitz/ FilmMagic

