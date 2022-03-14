Announced today, the iconic aughts rock band Yeah Yeah Yeahs will be headlining shows in Manchester and London in June, with ticket sales open to the public this Friday, March 18. With its last live appearance dating back to its 2013 heyday, the band's return from hiatus comes at the perfect time, confirming the long-awaited indie sleaze renaissance.
“OK UK!,” the band released in a characteristically cheeky statement. “We are coming to lend our light to dark ages and holy shit are we ready to play our hearts out for you!!”
Older and (hopefully) wiser, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs fanbase is ready for the light at the end of the tunnel (or K-hole). Reintroducing themselves to their old fans, and tapping into the innovation and nostalgia of the current musical landscape, the ground-breaking band also teased new music.
“Yeah we’ve got some tunes so fresh and so NEW to try out on you!” said the experimental trio.
This comment follows up on hints from frontrunner Karen O, dating back to February 2020, about feeling “ready to make some music” which the pandemic may have put a pause on. But, now, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs are as enthusiastic as ever to get back in front of the crowd
Performing alongside other innovative artists Dry Cleaning and Anika in London and English Teacher in Manchester, the band continues to put the public on to new sounds and spectacular performances, and encouraged attendees to put their best foot forward too.
“Dress up! Make a night of it! Support your fave band that you may have seen debut at Brixton back in ’02!! Yeah let's not wait another decade to see each other again! CANNOT WAIT! They don’t love ya like we do!! Luv YYYs.”
Attendees better show up and show out in their best American Apparel metallic leggings, rave-girl glowsticks and power-clashing patterns or heads will roll.
Kim Kardashian Responds to Kanye Saying She Kept Him from the Kids
Another day, another development in the Kanye West and Kim Kardashian divorce saga.
It all started Monday when Ye took to Instagram to once again allege his ex was trying to keep him away from their four kids: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.
"This was on my daughters back pack when I was 'allowed' to see her last week," the rapper captioned a photo of North's bag, which she decorated with enamel pins of her mom, dad and an alien.
"This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost," Ye continued. "As the priest of my him Don't worry Northy God is still alive."
According to TMZ though, Kim quickly called bullshit in the comments section, asking him to "please stop with this narrative," especially since he was "just here this morning picking up the kids for school."
Granted, this isn't the first time Ye's accused Kim of doing this, as he previously claimed his estranged wife of kidnapping their daughter Chicago after supposedly barring him from her joint birthday celebration with cousin Stormi Webster.
“I’m just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday,” he said in a video where he also accused Kim of playing "games" in their ongoing custody battle. However, he went on to say in a follow-up video that Stormi's dad, Travis Scott, eventually sent him the address.
At the time, sources said Kim was "shocked" by the allegation, as Ye was "never not invited." And while she didn't publicly address that particular incident, she did recently state in recent court documents that she had wanted to keep their divorce proceedings private.
“I very much desire to be divorced,” she said, later adding that "Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress."
Then, came a series of videos posted by Ye this past weekend, in which he accused Kim of keeping North from him by not allowing her at his Sunday Service event. He also claimed she wouldn't let him weigh in on where the kids should go to school.
Shortly after Ye's latest attack, alleged text messages between Ye and Kim's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, were posted by the comedian's friend Dave Sirus. In the exchange, Pete told Ye to "grow the fuck up," before taunting him by sending a selfie of himself "in bed with your wife."
"I've decided that I'm not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I'm done being quiet," Pete wrote, though he also went on to tell Ye he was willing to privately talk with him at the Beverly Hills Hotel "man to man."
"Let me help you man. I struggle with mental health stuff too. It's not an easy journey," he continued. "You don't have to feel this way anymore. There's no shame in having a little help. You'll be so happy and at peace."
See Kim's comment on Ye's post below.
Pete Davidson Is Going to Space
Pete Davidson is adding "astronaut" to his resumé.
Next week, the star will be shot into suborbital space on one of Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin rockets. The March 23 flight makes Davidson the latest celebrity to take the 10-minute ride, following William Shatner's October trip, Michael Strahan's December excursion and, of course, Bezos himself, who took the first flight last July.
This time around, the comedian is “an honorary guest" who will board the company's 60-foot rocket, New Shepard, alongside five paying customers. He will be joined by investor Marty Allen, former NASA manager George Nield, entrepreneur Jim Kitchen, as well as couple Sharon and Marc Hagle, the latter of whom owns property company Tricor International. Notably, Sharon Hagle also founded a non-profit called SpaceKids Global, which is dedicated to teaching kids about space flights.
According to CNN, Davidson will basically attend a few days of space camp at Blue Origin's West Texas facility, where he will train for the flight,. The experience entails the rocket breaking the sound barrier as it climbs 60+ miles above the Earth's surface, allowing the passengers to feel a few minutes of weightlessness after the passenger capsule detaches from the booster towards the top of its flight path. Davidson and Co. will then experience intense G-force before the parachutes are deployed to slow down the capsule and safely land.
Looks like Ye's going have to wait a little longer for that "man to man" meetup.
Read CNN's full report here.
Jane Campion Apologizes for Venus and Serena Call Out
After a flurry of online backlash, Jane Campion quickly apologized to Venus and Serena Williams for her "thoughtless comment" during her acceptance speech for Best Director last night at the 2022 Critic’s Choice Awards.
Receiving accolades for her film The Power of the Dog, Campion started strong thanking fellow nominees, before addressing the tennis stars who were in attendance for King Richard, a screenplay based on their lives, saying, "Venus and Serena, you're such marvels. However, you don't play against the guys, like I have to."
Social media was quick to swoop in, finding Campion’s quippy comments about the Williams sisters unnecessary, dismissive — and all too familiar.
We’ve all worked with or for a Jane Campion. pic.twitter.com/iCYsaFN5Sy— Kimberly Drew (@museummammy) March 14, 2022
Fashion editor Gabrielle Karefa-Johnson remarked in an Instagram story that she was “0% surprised” by the unnecessary comment. “I’m so tired of black women being the butt of people’s jokes... some people will literally use any occasion to bring us down.”
Others, like director Ava Duvernay, hinted that Campion’s comment ignored Serena and Venus’ dedication to the women’s equity movement.
Did you know that in the mid-2000s Venus Williams battled Wimbledon for women to have equal prize money as male players? She even lobbied British Parliament. She won. In 2013, I made a doc about her quiet activism called VENUS VS. Think it’s on @hulu now. pic.twitter.com/LK8pgptTX1— Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 14, 2022
The comment about the Williams sisters comes off the heels of Campion’s response to Sam Elliot’s criticism of The Power of the Dog. Elliot, who has acted in a series of Westerns, described the film as “homoerotic,” and a “piece of shit.”
Campion retorted, "What can I say? I'm sorry, he was being a little bit of a B-I-T-C-H. Sorry to say it, but he's not a cowboy; he's an actor. The West is a mythic space and there's a lot of room on the range." But her off-handed callout of the Williams invited criticism regarding how intersectional her feminist stance is, begging the question of who there is room for on Campion’s mythic range.
However, Campion backtracked her remarks shortly thereafter, commenting in Variety, “the last thing I would ever want to do is minimize remarkable women. I love Serena and Venus.”
“Their accomplishments are titanic and inspiring," she continued, "Serena and Venus, I apologize and completely celebrate you.” The all-star sisters have yet to respond, and we hope are celebrating the sweeping success of King Richard, for which Will Smith took home Best Actor, adding to the film’s five existing wins.
Billie Lourd Got Married
Billie Lourd is a married woman!
According to People, the actress got hitched to Austen Rydell in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Saturday. The confirmation comes shortly after Lourd's American Horror Story co-star Leslie Grossman posted an Instagram Story about being "sad" that the "most fun" wedding weekend was over.
"But I won best dressed, and I may have bribed the judges," Grossman teased. "I may have done whatever I needed to do to get this trophy. But I got it."
To back up Grossman's statement, a source also told the publication that Lourd's father, Bryan, got a big block of hotel rooms for all the guests and, apparently, there was even a private pool party. But that shouldn't be surprising, given they had plenty of time to plan the big event, as the couple initially got engaged in June 2020, three months before welcoming their son, Kingston Fisher, in September.
Lourd and Rydell initially dated when they were younger before breaking things off. However, People reported that they reconnected in 2017, with the groom even coming with Lourd and her father to see the North Lights in Norway for the anniversary of mother Carrie Fisher's death.
Congratulations to the happy couple! Read People's entire report here.
