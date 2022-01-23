On Sunday, Ye — formerly known as Kanye West — and Julia Fox made their first fashion week appearance as a couple.

The two have been very public about their relationship, with Ye already giving his new muse a shoutout on his latest track, and Fox sharing details and photos from their previous dates with Interview and even teasing that she may do so regularly. But this is the first time that they've attended a public event together as a couple since meeting in Miami, Florida in December.

The rapper and the Uncut Gems actress went to the Kenzo Fall 2022 menswear fashion show in Paris, France, and hit the red carpet in matching denim-on-denim outfits with black gloves.

Per Entertainment Tonight, the two were looking cozy while they were watching the show, and were seated next to artists Pharrell Williams, Pusha T and Tyler, the Creator. Later, Fox and Ye continued to make a splash at Paris Fashion Week as multiple onlookers spotted them going out to dinner, clad in coordinated leather outfits.

The couple is certainly getting a lot of press, and Fox mentioned in a recent episode of her podcast Forbidden Fruits that she knows people think that they're loving it up for publicity. But she says that she "really couldn't care" about the attention. She said, "People are like 'Oh, you're only in it for the fame, you're in it for the clout, you're in it for the money.' Honey, I've dated billionaires my entire adult life, let's keep it real."

She added, “Watch my movie, read my book. That is more thrilling to me now than eyes on me. I couldn't care less.”