Yaeji Isn't Taking It 'For Granted'

After having a pretty quiet 2022, Yaeji is ready to have a big 2023 with the release of her debut album With a Hammer.

Set to arrive April 7 via XL Recordings, the forthcoming album marks the first full-length project from Yaeji since her 2020 mixtape What We Drew 우리가 그려왔던. and features collaborations with Loraine James, Enayet, K Wata and Nourished by Time. In addition to announcing the record's release date and revealing its full tracklist, Yaeji has also announced a new North American tour in support of the album set to kick off this March.

The album and tour announcement arrives alongside a self-directed music video for the lead single, "For Granted." Our first sonic offering from With a Hammer, the new track sees Yaeji in peak form with a mix of bright ravey synths, lo-fi beats, her signature bilingual lyricism and a last-minute curveball in the form of a frenetic DnB drop. Drawing inspiration from shōjo anime like Sailor Moon and Kaitou Jeanne and the on-demand catharsis of rage rooms, "For Granted" sees Yaeji get introspective as the artist muses about gratitude and success with real-life mementos strewn about a makeshift room before smashing it all with an incredibly cute hammer.

Check out the music video for "For Granted," the full tracklist for With a Hammer and dates for Yaeji's spring tour below.

With a Hammer: 01 Submerge FM

02 For Granted

03 Fever

04 Passed Me By

05 With a Hammer

06 I’ll Remember for You, I’ll Remember for Me

07 Done (Let’s Get It)

08 Ready or Not [ft. K Wata]

09 Michin [ft. Enayet]

10 Away X5

11 Happy [ft. Nourished by Time]

12 1 Thing to Smash [ft. Loraine James]

13 Be Alone in This

Spring NA Tour: 04-06 Vancouver, British Columbia - Commodore Ballroom

04-07 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

04-08 Seattle, WA - The Showbox

04-13 Oakland, CA - Fox Theatre

04-15 Indio, CA - Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04-22 Indio, CA - Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04-25 Denver, CO - Ogden Theater

04-27 Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

04-28 Austin, TX - Emo’s

04-29 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

05-02 Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

05-03 Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle

05-05 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club

05-06 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

05-10 Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre

05-12 Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

05-13 Toronto, Ontario - Danforth Music Hall

05-16 Montreal, Quebec - Corona Theatre

05-17 Boston, MA - Big Night Live

05-19 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel