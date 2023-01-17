Yaeji Isn't Taking It 'For Granted'

After having a pretty quiet 2022, Yaeji is ready to have a big 2023 with the release of her debut album With a Hammer.
Set to arrive April 7 via XL Recordings, the forthcoming album marks the first full-length project from Yaeji since her 2020 mixtape What We Drew 우리가 그려왔던. and features collaborations with Loraine James, Enayet, K Wata and Nourished by Time. In addition to announcing the record's release date and revealing its full tracklist, Yaeji has also announced a new North American tour in support of the album set to kick off this March.
The album and tour announcement arrives alongside a self-directed music video for the lead single, "For Granted." Our first sonic offering from With a Hammer, the new track sees Yaeji in peak form with a mix of bright ravey synths, lo-fi beats, her signature bilingual lyricism and a last-minute curveball in the form of a frenetic DnB drop. Drawing inspiration from shōjo anime like Sailor Moon and Kaitou Jeanne and the on-demand catharsis of rage rooms, "For Granted" sees Yaeji get introspective as the artist muses about gratitude and success with real-life mementos strewn about a makeshift room before smashing it all with an incredibly cute hammer.
Check out the music video for "For Granted," the full tracklist for With a Hammer and dates for Yaeji's spring tour below.
With a Hammer:
01 Submerge FM
02 For Granted
03 Fever
04 Passed Me By
05 With a Hammer
06 I’ll Remember for You, I’ll Remember for Me
07 Done (Let’s Get It)
08 Ready or Not [ft. K Wata]
09 Michin [ft. Enayet]
10 Away X5
11 Happy [ft. Nourished by Time]
12 1 Thing to Smash [ft. Loraine James]
13 Be Alone in This
Spring NA Tour:
04-06 Vancouver, British Columbia - Commodore Ballroom
04-07 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
04-08 Seattle, WA - The Showbox
04-13 Oakland, CA - Fox Theatre
04-15 Indio, CA - Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
04-22 Indio, CA - Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
04-25 Denver, CO - Ogden Theater
04-27 Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
04-28 Austin, TX - Emo’s
04-29 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
05-02 Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
05-03 Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle
05-05 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club
05-06 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
05-10 Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre
05-12 Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre
05-13 Toronto, Ontario - Danforth Music Hall
05-16 Montreal, Quebec - Corona Theatre
05-17 Boston, MA - Big Night Live
05-19 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
Photo courtesy of Yaeji
