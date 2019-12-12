There are plenty of outerwear stores out there, but trying on new winter coats is about to get even more experiential. Woolrich, the classic clothing company known for their soft wool blankets and warmest arctic down parkas, just opened an actual snow room inside its New York City store, which the brand claims is the first of its kind in the U.S.

Visitors can step inside and experience extreme weather conditions, complete with following snow and ice. Temperatures can drop down to minus zero degrees, and shoppers can try out the brand's outerwear while inside to test its performance and warmth factor. The blizzard-like atmosphere was developed with Techno Alpin, which specializes in large snow-making systems.

The brand celebrated the opening of its snow room last night alongside a holiday installation and collaboration with artist Joshua Vides. For the occasion, he created six customized Woolrich parkas which are all available for purchase, and proceeds from the sales will benefit The Bowery Mission.

Click through, below, for photos from the evening's launch event.

The WOOLRICH snow room is open to the public now and 121 Wooster St. New York, NY.