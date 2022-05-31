Back in the early aughts, Winona Ryder ruled the world. She was at height of her fame then, lauded as both a critically acclaimed actress and the poster girl for sad girls everywhere, mostly thanks to a long list of leading roles in films like Edward Scissorhands and Girl, Interrupted. And for a while that was the thing she was known for, at least until one off-screen incident superseded any chatter about her love life and changed the course of her career forever.

As the story goes, Winona was caught on camera shoplifting over $5,000 worth of designer goods from Saks Fifth Avenue in 2001. So after a highly publicized six-day trial, the star was found guilty of both felony grand theft and vandalism, which led to a sentence sentence of three years probation, 480 of community service and a pretty hefty fine.

Infamously though, one of her biggest steals was a $760 cashmere sweater by Marc Jacobs. But in a twist of marketing genius, Marc went on to turn the scandal into an advertising opportunity by casting her in his Spring 2003 campaign before later making her the spokesperson for the 2015 launch of his beauty brand, Marc Jacobs Beauty. And now, the designer has done it again by getting her to star in another campaign for his brand new bag: the J Marc Shoulder Bag.

Photographed by Harley Weir and styled by Emma Wyman, the campaign images see the Stranger Things star outfitted in archival Marc Jacobs runway pieces while showing off the bag's versatility as a clutch, crossbody and shoulder bag. Made from real leather and featuring the brand's signature "J" closure, the J Marc also comes in six vibrant colors — including powder blue, magenta, green, orange and yellow — in addition to classic tan and black-and-white versions.

The J Marc Shoulder Bag is set to debut online and in select retailers on June 1. In the meantime though, check out images from the new campaign below.

Photo by Harley Weir