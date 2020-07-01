After months of searching through glamorous photos, well-lit selfies and perfectly posed quarantine shots, Rihanna's lingerie label Savage X Fenty has chosen four winners to be featured in its summer campaign.

Today, the lucky names were announced — Brenda Senyana, Kortney Russell, Gerlind Anagho and Sariena Luy — by RiRi's brand after the singer and fashion mogul announced a casting call for fans and models who embodied the brand's summer theme in photos shot entirely in their own homes.

Brenda Senyana

Gerlind Anagho

In each photo, the winners can all be seen sporting items from the new Savage X summer collection representing the brand's "newest vacay mood," Cabo Crush. Mixed media artist Rafatoon helped contribute to the final campaign, using vivid colors, tropical prints and other elements associated with summer.

Each model debuted their epic shots to Vogue, telling the publication why they entered the contest, how the items they wore in the campaign made them feel and how they hope other Rihanna and Savage X Fenty fans feel when seeing them represented in a popular campaign.

All four models praised the brand's commitment to diversity and body positivity, with Senyana saying, "they have made space for plus-size women and women of color to be sexy and fierce and that is how I see myself." She cited this as her primary reason for submitting photos to the campaign.

Russell, who grew up on a small Hawaiian island, pointed out the potential impact the campaign could have on fans around the world, saying she "never saw women who looked like me in media" and that there was "no representation of plus-sized models or full-figured WOC," making this campaign imperative for people with similar body types to see themselves represented.

Kortney Russell

Sariena Luy

The campaign is the latest initiative under Rihanna's mission to connect with her diverse Savage X Fenty community by featuring real fans, to celebrate body types not represented enough in fashion media, and to encourage excitement surrounding all kinds of "summer bodies."

Check out the entire Savage X summer lingerie collection here.