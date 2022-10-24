Wiederhoeft Takes On Large Marge

In another wicked collaboration of buffoonery and mischief, New York-based designer Wiederhoeft reinterprets for PAPER one of the spookiest characters from a movie: Large Marge, the phantom truck driver from 1985's Pee Wee’s Big Adventure, directed by Tim Burton.

Modeled by PJ Magerko Liquorice and shot by his husband Jordan Millington Liquorice, the two capture the essence of the film's iconic scene, which originally starred Alice Nunn delivering the iconic line: "On this very night, 10 years ago, along this same stretch of road in a dense fog just like this, I saw the worst accident I ever seen..."

PJ performed as Large Marge for the Persad Center's annual benefit, Art For Change, in Pittsburgh, PA, which supports LGBTQ+ people in the local area.