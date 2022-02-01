Update 2/2/22: As of Tuesday night, Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended from The View due to her comments regarding the Holocaust. She will be away from the show for the next two weeks, as expressed in an official statement from ABC News president, Kim Godwin. Godwin says she appreciates the apologies Goldberg offered both on air and her personal Twitter account, but believes that time away will allow her to “reflect and learn about the impact of her comments,” and that “the entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities.” —Myka Gayles-Greene

Whoopi Goldberg is currently embroiled in controversy thanks to comments she made suggesting the Holocaust wasn't about race.

During a recent discussion concerning the graphic novel Maus that was written by a Holocaust survivor, Goldberg argued with co-hosts of The View that the genocide was more about people being evil than race.

“The Holocaust isn’t about race,” she said, “No, it’s not about race. It’s about man’s inhumanity to man.”

Her co-hosts argued back, including political strategist Ana Navarro, who retorted by explaining that she believes it to be about white supremacy — but Goldberg doubled down: “You’re missing the point,” she said. “The minute you turn it into race, it goes down this alley.”

“Let’s talk about it for what it is,” she continued. “It’s how people treat each other. It’s a problem. It doesn’t matter if you’re Black or white because Black, white, Jews, Italians, everybody eats each other.”

The conversation continued onscreen and ended with no easy resolution, but the fervor online surrounding Goldberg’s comments has led to a fury from people who disagree with her perspective.

.@WhoopiGoldberg You deeply hurt &offended me. By minimizing the horror of the Holocaust, the systematic annihilating of 6 MILLION Jews-which by the way IS a race-an attempted GENOCIDE to white on white crime? You “All Lives Matter,” -ed us. Devastating & dangerous.

Actress Debra Messing took to Twitter to call out Goldberg for her comments. "By minimizing the horror of the Holocaust, the systematic annihilating of 6 MILLION Jews-which by the way IS a race-anattempted GENOCIDE to white on white crime? You “All Lives Matter,” -ed us. Devastating & dangerous,” she wrote.

Goldberg eventually took to social media and apologized for her comments. In a note posted to Twitter, she admitted she was wrong, saying that the Holocaust was about race and inhumanity. “The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver. I’m sorry for the hurt I have caused.”

On a follow-up episode to The View that aired today, Goldberg also offered an in-person apology. "Yesterday on our show, I misspoke," she said. "I tweeted about it last night, but I want you to hear it from me directly."

She continued, "I said something that I feel a responsibility for not leaving unexamined, because my words upset so many people, which was never my intention. I understand why now, and for that I am deeply, deeply grateful because the information I got was really helpful, and it helped me understand some different things."