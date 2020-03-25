Help Close the Voting Gap From Your Couch

In the middle of a worldwide pandemic and with the 2020 presidential election approaching, it is more crucial than ever to vote — and encourage others to do so.

When We All Vote, a non-partisan voter outreach and engagement organization founded by Michelle Obama, is partnering with quarantine virtual party expert DJ D-Nice (Derrick Jones) to create a #CouchParty, with the aim of reaching out to 50,000 eligible voters by 9 PM EST.

The party begins with a kick-off training session on the When We All Vote Voting Squad Captains and Volunteers' Facebook page at 6 PM EST before it migrates over to DJ D-Nice's Instagram Live for his set at 6:30 PM EST.

In the midst of voter suppression , gerrymandering and other restrictive and exlusionary laws and policies, it's more important than ever that we use these next several months to help close race and age voting gaps and encourage as many people as possible to register. To that end, when guests join the #CouchParty, they will be directed to Outvote, a texting platform that can be used to reach out to loved ones to help them register.

RSVP and sign up to volunteer with the #CouchParty here. Read the organization's response to this currently tumultuous post-outbreak time here. And if you haven't already, register to vote here.