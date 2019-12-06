Watch Penn Badgeley Stalk Influencers in LA

With its simultaneously chilling and romantic love scenes, the psychological thriller series You sparked discussions about the fine line between infatuation and obsession when it streamed on Netflix last year. Stalker-obsessed fans have been waiting for new episodes ever since.

Happily everyone's favorite binge-worthy show will return on December 26, and season two's trailer shows Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg head east and observe Angelenos in a coffee shop.

"You know, love has taken me to some pretty dark places, but Los Angeles has got to be as dark as it gets," Joe says. The camera then focuses on what appears to be an influencer. "Your followers see an image and imagine you're on top of the world. What they don't see is the effort you're putting into this fantasy."

After observing a woman writing a screenplay on her laptop and a guy eating a gluten-free muffin, Joe gives his analysis of the city's skin-deep culture. "See, that's the thing about LA," he says. "Everyone is pretending to be someone they're not." When he orders from a barista, we learn he has a new identity this season: Will.

An updated name for Penn Badgley's murdering and deceitful character isn't this season's only addition. We've said goodbye to last season's unlucky victims, and Joe/Will's next obsession is "an aspiring chef and health guru" called "Love Quinn," played by actress Victoria Pedretti.