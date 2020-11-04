A relatable new Election Day meme sees people comparing what it was like to vote in 2016 versus 2020.

It'd be an understatement to say that the past four years have been bleak, which makes this particular election about as high-stakes as you can get. And though there's an overall feeling of tentative hope, for many, it's also a situation that's been accompanied by well-deserved anger and an all-encompassing exhaustion.

Needless to say, it's all been pretty anxiety-inducing. And so in response, people have started sharing memes about what it felt like to vote in 2016 versus now — and the results are as bleakly funny as you'd expect.

So while we wait for the results to roll in, check out some of the "voting in 2016 vs. 2020" election memes, below.

me voting in 2016

vs

me voting in 2020 pic.twitter.com/FQ6DjMaHjG — Drew Landry (@MrDrewLandry) November 2, 2020

Me voting in 2016 Me voting in 2020 pic.twitter.com/6MKuHLYGfZ — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) November 3, 2020

voting in 2016 voting in 2020 pic.twitter.com/BUWJW5CnbN — keely flaherty (@keelyflaherty) November 3, 2020

Me voting in 2016 vs 2020 #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/1vj4qiVyKJ — Robin voted 🗳 (@RobinSpearsus) November 3, 2020

me voting in 2016 vs. me voting in 2020 pic.twitter.com/7XfSGlC5OE — John Cole (@Johngcole) November 3, 2020

Me voting Me voting

in 2016 in 2020 pic.twitter.com/kzYmSynFMN — Jon Zal (@OfficialJonZal) November 3, 2020

Voting in 2016 vs. voting in 2020: pic.twitter.com/JfxzhUDX7n — Katie Scully (@sparrowlab) November 3, 2020

Me Voting in 2016 Me Voting in 2020 pic.twitter.com/vLqfKtqqtT — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) November 3, 2020

voting in 2016 voting in 2020 pic.twitter.com/IagnDV6DtF — Nando (@NandovMovies) November 3, 2020