Navigating London Fashion Week digitally, Vivienne Westwood strayed from her traditional runway presentations with a punk-infused short film to showcase the British fashion house's Spring 2021 collection.

The collection itself features artistic prints designed by Westwood's longtime friend and Pretenders lead vocalist Chrissie Hynde — all of which boast an electric, art deco-reminiscent style. And instead of invoicing the London designer for her artwork, Hynde accepted a donation to her non-profit Ahimsa Milk, an ethical, slaughter-free dairy farm that properly cares for its cows.

Elsewhere, Westwood's house codes remain at the forefront of the line — staple corsetry works its way into form-fitting dresses and high-cut trousers with waistbands leveled at the ribcage, while signature plaid suits paired with statement red platform shoes speak to the brand's legacy. In compliance with COVID-19 restrictions, models amplified Westwood's reigning anti-establishment style with face masks reading "TRUE PUNK."

Built from a bounty of eco-friendly textiles — organic cotton, silk and linen; recycled polyester; mulesing-free wool; forest-positive viscose and acetate — the range upholds the house's long-standing sustainable principles, a commitment Westwood has championed for decades.

Westwood, who is aiming to offer just one unisex collection a year from now on, puts it simply: "Dress for the time of day, or don't dress for the time of day — wear your evening clothes to the office if you go back to work, mix seasons."

Watch Vivienne Westwood's Spring 2021 short film, below.