Influencer Vita Aranda Fatally Shot at Concert

Model and influencer Cristina "Vita" Aranda has died. She was 29.

On Sunday, the mother of three was shot at a Paraguayan music festival called Ja'umina Fest before later succumbing to her injuries. According to reports translated by E! News, two people died and at least four were wounded during the shooting, which took place at the José Asunción Flores Amphitheater.

Authorities said that they are currently trying to figure out the cause of the shooting, though they added that Aranda was not a "target," as she was just "waiting for her [estranged] husband," soccer star Ivan Torres, who she filed for divorce from last month.

On the heels of her passing, Torres shared the news with Aranda's 520,000 Instagram followers in two identical statements posted to both of their accounts.

"One of Cristina's priorities was to be close to her followers," Torres wrote, adding that her followers would be able to say their goodbyes at an Asunción funeral home. However, he also said that "out of respect in this delicate moment, the entrance to the wake room will be exclusively for family and friends."

"We appreciate your desire to accompany us in this delicate moment," Torres said. "We ask you to use the space on the ground floor to leave a dedication and pay tribute to Vita."

