Sha’Carri Richardson’s story is set to be told by the late Virgil Abloh.

Before his death, Abloh founded the film studio ARCHITECTURE FILMS with a few friends and created a documentary about Richardson and everything the sprinter's been through. That film, Sub Eleven Seconds, is scheduled to premiere this week at Sundance, featuring direction from Bafic and execution production from Abloh.

The doc was filmed across two days in June 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. Taking place at the USA Track and Field Olympic Trials, it’s much shorter than your average doc, coming in at just 24 minutes — but that’s likely because Richardson’s story is just beginning.

A newly released trailer shows Richardson reflecting on her running career so far. “Time is my blessing and my curse,” she says. “On the track, I’ve been blessed to run fast.”

She continues, “Off the track, time has cheated me. You don’t know when something or someone will be taken from you.”

Richardson first came to prominence for her running prowess back in 2019 when, as a freshman at Louisiana State University, she ran 10.75 seconds and broke the 100 m record at the NCAA Championships.

In 2021, she became the sixth fastest woman of all time when she ran 10.72 seconds.

After qualifying for the 2020 Summer Olympics after winning a 100-meter-dash by running 10.86 seconds in its trials, she reported positive for cannabis use, making her ineligible to compete in the event.

In a caption revealing the trailer, Mahfuz Sultan, of Virgil’s film studio company, wrote a heartwarming dedication to the late designer. “Over a year ago, Virgil, Chloe, and I promised each other we’d start making film,” Sultan wrote. "We miss dreaming with you V, we are so infinitely, infinitely, infinitely grateful to you."

Meanwhile, Bafic described the film as a "meditation on time" in his caption. "A meditation on a person who spends a lot of time trying to make the shortest amount of time."

For more information, visit subelevenseconds.com.