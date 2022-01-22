Virgil Abloh's legacy lives on not just through his contributions to fashion, but to music as well.

Record producer Cardo revealed that he was working on music with the late creative genius before his passing. And on Thursday, he tweeted that he still plans on finishing and releasing the project for the public to hear. “Me and Virgil was working on a beat tape called ‘OFF THE RIP,’” he wrote. “… still coming. Has to.”

Though Abloh was known by many as a trailblazing designer and entrepreneur with his work for his brand Off-White and for French fashion house Louis Vuitton. But he also had an extensive background in music and always tried to integrate that into everything he did.

Related | Drake Memorializes Virgil Abloh With New Tattoo

​As a teen, he pursued a career as a DJ and never truly abandoned that path. After he'd established himself in the fashion industry, he still continued to DJ at certain events, including fashion show afterparties. He released his own music, directed music videos, and also oversaw art direction for big albums like Kanye West’s Yeezus, Kid Cudi’s WZRD and ASAP Rocky’s Long.Live.ASAP​.

Cardo hasn't given any details about when exactly the "OFF THE RIP" beat tape might drop. But Abloh's last release from early 2021 is available to stream below.