Harlem’s Fashion Row, the New-York-based creative agency focused on bridging the gap between brands and designers of color, has partnered with LVMH to create a new award this upcoming New York Fashion Week. The honor will be presented at the 15th Anniversary Fashion Show & Style Awards on September 6 and intends to celebrate the late designer Virgil Abloh.

The Virgil Abloh Award honors "Virgil’s memory and lasting impact," according to a press release, and "celebrates like-minded individuals who embody Virgil’s spirit, brilliance, and vision, through invaluable contributions to culture, community, and innovation." Insecure co-creator Issa Rae will receive the recognition, presented by Abloh's wife, Shannon Abloh.

This year’s theme is "Future’s Past" and will highlight the untold histories and contributions of Black creatives across the fashion industry. Beyond Rae, others being honored include Sergio Hudson, Robin Givhan and Ade Samuel, with Janet Jackson aptly taking home Icon of the Year.

Brandice Daniel, Founder and CEO of HFR, says that "African Americans have a rich history in fashion, although much of their contributions have been buried or unrecognized in history. However, HFR would not exist without the work of Black designers like Lois Alexander Lane, who created the Harlem Institute of Fashion and the Black Fashion Museum."

She adds, "We also would not exist without the work of other sartorial pioneers like Ann Lowe, Elizabeth Keckley and Eunice Johnson. We are moving into the future by reaching back to understand, honor, and pull strength from our past."

The event, which will kick off NYFW, is also being thrown in partnership with LVMH brands Sephora, Dior Beauty, Tiffany & Co. and Moët Hennessy.