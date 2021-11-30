Louis Vuitton is set to pay tribute to iconic designer Virgil Abloh, who recently passed away.

Virgil was here.

In loving memory of Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton pays tribute to the life and legacy of a creative genius with a presentation of his Spring-Summer 2022 Collection in Miami on November 30th at 5:30 pm (ET). pic.twitter.com/3QwXJRkfin — Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) November 29, 2021

The fashion house has announced that its Spring 2022 runway show, christened “Virgil Was Here,” will be in tribute to the creative director and his accomplishments. It will consist of his final collection.

​Louis Vuitton made the reveal with a two-minute film that follows a young boy chasing after a giant balloon with the brand’s logo on it. In an accompanying caption, Louis Vuitton announced that it would be paying “tribute to the life and legacy of a creative genius” with the upcoming presentation.

This show has reportedly been in the works for nearly six months. Four days before his death, Abloh posted a teaser for the show with the caption, “Miami, I have an idea.” Tonight, we’ll see the final realization of his creativity that made him such an iconic figure in streetwear and luxury fashion.

Abloh passed away on November 28, following a two-year battle with cardiac angiosarcoma at just 41 years old. In addition to being an artistic director for Louis Vuitton, becoming the first Black man to do so, he was the founder of the brand, Off-White, that had a wild degree of success for its unique and polarizing approach. That’s what made it so important — it invoked a reaction that could be good or bad. And the world loved it — and him — for it.

In a statement posted to his Instagram account by his wife, Abloh revealed about his work, "Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself."

Shortly after his death, Kanye West, a close friend and also creative director for West’s creative incubator Donda, dedicated a Sunday Service performance to him. During the show, the rapper’s choir sang a version of Adele’s new single “Easy On Me” and added new lyrics, saying “I know your love flows like a river, and I could wash myself in it forever.” West then erased his posts from his Instagram account soon after.

Check out Louis Vuitton's moving video up above and prepare for the show at 5:30 PM ET.