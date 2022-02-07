The untimely death of Virgil Abloh in late November 2021 took hold of the fashion community. A star long on the rise, Abloh carved a space for himself as a visionary, shining his light on those around him. In the vacuum left by his passing, we’ve turned to his work to speak for him.

Louis Vuitton, of which he was the first Black creative director, honored him in two posthumous collections in Miami and Paris, while Off-White stores bloomed with the life of his legacy — filled with flowers and ecology.

With an impact reaching far beyond his 41 years, a longer-term memorial is coming in the shape of a recently announced retrospective exhibition at The Brooklyn Museum. Slated to open this summer, the museum shared that “this is the first museum survey exhibition devoted to the late artist and designer Virgil Abloh, whose work reshaped notions of contemporary fashion, art, commerce, design and youth culture.”

Titled “Figures of Speech,” the exhibit will share the wisdom of Abloh’s creative vision in his own words. Known for weaving text with textiles, Abloh was a trailblazer in the fashion community and a figure in both action and word.

The exhibit, once housed in the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago under the same name in 2019, will re-examine Abloh’s prolific body of work in what was once a mid-career exhibition turned retrospective.

Set to open July 1 and run through January 29, 2023, the exhibit will showcase Abloh’s impact beyond his years, and continue the conversation he carried throughout his work.