IDK, I Trust #GorillaGlueGirl Tessica Brown With My Hair

Tessica Brown, also known as Gorilla Glue Girl, recently announced that she's launching her own hair care line, a natural step after her infamous and viral incident where her hair was stuck in a ponytail for a month.

After Beverly Hills-based Plastic Surgeon Michael Obeng removed the adhesive free-of-charge, Brown revealed a healthy head of hair last week and is channeling her experience toward her new Forever Hair line.

Brown's hair care line went live Wednesday on her website where she also sells merchandise donning her viral catchphrase ("Bonded for life" are some of her most famous words). She told TMZ her fiasco with Gorilla Glue inspired her to create products that would provide the sleekest ponytail without the health risks or commitment required of Gorilla Glue.

Brown's site displays edge-control, hairspray and hair-growth oil which were all developed in collaboration with professionals, she told TMZ. She credits her hair-growth oil, specifically, for aiding her in her journey to regain healthy hair.

"As y'all already know, about four months ago I ran out of hairspray and ended up using Gorilla Glue spray. Bad, bad idea," said Brown. "As a result of that, I ended up losing my hair and having scalp damage. But since then I have been working with professionals to create and formulate a hair growth oil."

The oil's ingredients include black cumin seed oil, avocado oil and safflower oil which in combination are meant to stimulate hair growth, protect the scalp and repair damaged hair while providing antifungal properties. The product is priced at $18 per bottle.

Despite Brown's care in formulating her products, many online are hesitant to buy hair care products from a woman who so willingly applied Gorilla Glue to her hair:

Still, Brown testifies her haircare oil is a lifesaver, and her supporters commend her for turning an ugly situation into a positive one.

"Look at the results, look at my hair. My scalp feels amazing, my hair is already growing back. I'm telling you, this oil has been a lifesaver," said Brown.

Brown's efforts are just one indication of how far she's come since her anxious plea for help initially went viral on TikTok, reaching over 240 million views in February and even inspiring a Saturday Night Live sketch. The fame and support Brown has received hopefully points toward success on the horizon for Forever Hair. We'll certainly be buying.