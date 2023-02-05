Viola Davis Achieves EGOT Status

Following her win at the 2023 Grammy's, Viola Davis is now a certified EGOT — a performer who has won awards at the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys.

Prior to tonight's awards ceremony, Davis had an Oscar, an Emmy, and two Tony's. Tonight, the 57-year-old actress takes home a Grammy for her work on the narrated audiobook version of her Oprah-approved memoir Finding Me.

With this latest recognition, Davis is only the 18th person and fourth Black person to achieve EGOT status, following Whoopi Goldberg, John Legend, and Jennifer Hudson.

"It has just been such a journey," the How to Get Away With Murder leading lady said while accepting the award for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording. "I just EGOT!”

Davis won her Emmy in 2015 for the lead character of Annalise Keating in How to Get Away with Murder, and her Academy Award in 2017 for her supporting role in the film Fences. She has earned Tony awards for the Broadway version of Fences as well as for King Hedley II.

In her acceptance speech, Davis added that her memoir was written as a tribute to her younger self: "I wrote this book to honor the 6-year-old Viola, to honor her, to honor her life, her joy, her trauma, her everything."