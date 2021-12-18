VINCINT delivered one of the year's most emotional dance-pop albums with There Will Be Tears, and now he's bringing all that heartbreak on tour. You've likely heard — or at least taken shots to — VINCINT's breakout hit, "Higher," as played in every queer club across the country, so "The Getaway Tour" is guaranteed to keep the spiral going strong in 2022.

Kicking off in Washington, DC on January 12 and closing in his home city of Los Angeles on January 30, this month-long 10-stop run marks VINCINT's first-ever US headlining tour — and he's looking to bring other rising LGBTQ+ artists along with him for the ride.

"I'm an independent artist and I know firsthand how much it means to be given a shot," VINCINT writes on Instagram, asking his followers to tag artists they think should open for him. "So the choice is yours! I'm picking one of my favorite LGBTQ+ artist from each city on the tour."

After tagging the musician, VINCINT also asks that you email vincint@talltreeprojects.com to officially submit the candidate. "Can't wait to see who you all choose," he says. With an album that features LGBTQ guests, from Alex Newell to Tegan and Sara, Princess Precious and Parson James, "The Getaway Tour" is well-worth a ticket.