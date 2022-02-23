Another season, 15 shows, 5 parties, and here I am with polaroids of your favorite celebrities, influencers, and everyone who brought New York Fashion Week to life. After six long days hopping around NYC covering as many fabulous events as I could I bring you 46 unique polaroids capturing my favorite moments of the week; From Julia Fox opening for Laquan Smith’s jaw-dropping show to Drew Barrymore making an appearance at Christian Siriano's front row, this season was full of surprises.

Julia Fox