It wasn't that long ago that Viktor & Rolf blew up online after showing some very meme-worthy slogan gowns at one of their couture shows, with relatable phrases like No Photos Please and Sorry I'm Late I Didn't Want to Come embedded in their tulle confections.

It's the first thing that came to mind after seeing their latest haute couture collection, which was very much giving The Crown-meets-beauty pageant realness thanks to the giant sashes, gilded halls and bejeweled tiaras. Written boldly across the sashes were slogans like Size Queen and Princess? No Bitch, Queen! Even a Lady Gaga verse made its way in the lineup — Don't Be a Drag Just Be a Queen.

This wasn't just some mere ode to the British monarchy, however. The designers also wanted to address the idea of "keeping up appearances" regardless of what happens behind the scenes, something both fashion and royals have long had to do when it comes to putting on a show and ensuring that the show must always go on, no matter what.

As such, the furs were actually plastic, jewels made of paste and gowns patchworked in polyester — a juxtaposition between what is real and what is fake. "This season, Viktor & Rolf wanted to show how everyone can become a Queen and how everyone can behave like royalty," read the show notes. That's queen-like behavior if you ask me!

See the entire Viktor & Rolf Fall 2021 Haute Couture collection, below.