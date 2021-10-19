Viennese museums are bringing highbrow art to OnlyFans.

On Monday, the Vienna Tourist Board revealed it had joined the adult-only subscription platform after a few of city's most famous museums received warnings from Facebook, Instagram and TikTok for posting "sexually explicit" content to their feeds — i.e. nudes.

Related | Meet the Artist Bucking Censorship One NSFW Collage at a Time

However, given that a significant portion of art depicts some kind of nudity, these supposed violations are pretty strange, especially since Instagram's content policy allows "nudity in photos of paintings and sculptures." Despite these so-called "exceptions" though, the photo-sharing platform apparently reprimanded the Albertina Museum's 2019 post about a Peter Paul Rubens painting. Additionally, the museum was also suspended and, eventually, banned from TikTok earlier this year for posting videos of a partially-obscured breast in a work by Japanese artist and photographer Nobuyoshi Araki, while the Leopold Museum's post featuring work by Koloman Moser was rejected for being "potentially pornographic."

As such, the Vienna Tourist Board announced on its website that it planned to use OnlyFans to post these artworks and other well-known pieces deemed "sexually explicit" by the likes of Egon Schiele, Richard Gerstl and Amedeo Modigliani.

"Vienna has been home to some of the world's most famous artists... whose works pushed the boundaries of what was considered acceptable in art and society at the time," the statement read, adding that many of these revolutionary artists were "also known for their unflinching depictions of the nude human body."

"So it hardly comes as any surprise to learn that some of their artworks fell foul of the censors over 100 years ago. And the battle against censorship still rages on: with the rise of social media, bans like these are back in headlines once again," the Vienna Tourist board continued. "Vienna and its art institutions are among the casualties of this new wave of prudishness."

Notably, OnlyFans had its own censorship issues earlier this year when it banned "sexually explicit content," though the platform quickly walked back on the decision following ample backlash. But with that controversy in the rearview window, art lovers will now be able to view classic works from afar during the ongoing pandemic. And plus, if you are able to travel to Vienna anytime soon, early OnlyFans subscribers can receive a city transportation card or a free ticket to see these works IRL.

In the meantime though, you can check out the OnlyFans account here.