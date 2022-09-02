Former Victorious star Daniella Monet is ready to talk about her time as a Nickelodeon child star.

On the heels of Jennette McCurdy and Alexa Nikolas' allegations about the network facilitating an exploitative work environment, Monet detailed her own uncomfortable experience under the direction of showrunner Dan Schneider in a new interview with Insider.

Despite beginninng with a caveat about how Victorious was mostly "very PC, funny, silly, friendly, chill," the actress who played Trina Vega from 2010-2013 said there were times when she was forced into what she felt were inappropriate situations, such as being put in "not age-appropriate" clothing and filming a scene where her character eats a pickle while putting on lip gloss, which she believes is a byproduct of a predominantly male writers' room.

"Do I wish certain things, like, didn't have to be so sexualized?," Monet said, before revealing that Nickelodeon executives refused to cut the scene after she brought it to their attention. "Yeah. A hundred percent."

However,Victorious was far from the only Nickelodeon production that did this, judging from stories from other child stars. Back in August, McCurdy made headlines after leveling a number of troubling claims against the network and a man she refers to as "The Creator" — who's thought to be Schneider — in her new memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died, saying that she was plied with alcohol while underage and subject to "various embarrassments and indignities" on the set of iCarly. Additionally, Zoey 101 star Nikolas also previously talked about how Schneider was a "creator of childhood trauma," who once made her cry and would regularly take photos with young actresses on his lap.

In response to Monet's allegations, Nickelodeon Former President of Content Development and Production, Russell Hicks, told Insider that Schneider's episodes were reviewed by executives and that adult guardians were always on-set with the actors, adding that "every single thing that Dan ever did on any of his shows was carefully scrutinized and approved."

Read Monet's entire interview with here via Insider.