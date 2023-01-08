Victoria Beckham Defends Son Brooklyn's Cooking Skills

Victoria Beckham is defending her son Brooklyn Beckham’s recent cooking video, which received mixed reviews on social media.

The video, which has since accumulated over 4 million views on Instagram, features the 23-year-old former model and his friend, chef Kevin Lee, preparing their rendition of a traditional roast beef dinner with a side of carrots and potatoes. "Sunday roast, but we're making it Michelin," quips Brooklyn in the video.

Amidst ongoing discourse and attention on "nepo babies," namely children of celebrities, social media users were quick to swarm the video with criticism, pointing out the fact that the meat appeared to be undercooked as well as noting the excess of butter and oil. They also pointed out the seemingly exorbitant cost of the meal.

"I'll be attempting this for your dad and brothers and sisters," his mother Victoria wrote in an Instagram story alongside the post, according to HuffPost UK. Addressing the criticism, the 48-year-old former Spice Girl added, "It's rare people not raw," followed by the laughter emoji.

Brooklyn began dabbling in cooking in 2020 during the COVID-19 quarantine lockdowns. Through his social media food series Cookin' With Brooklyn, the self-taught chef, who says he prefers the term "cook," appeared in videos with culinary greats like Nobu Matsuhisa, Roy Choi, and Nancy Silverton.

"I’ve always been into trying new foods and different cultures of foods," he told PAPER at the time. "I really enjoy talking to all types of chefs — different backgrounds and types of chefs, so I’ve really always been into traveling and trying different types of cuisines."