Your workout attire just got a whole lot sharper thanks to Victoria Beckham, who just released her fourth sporty drop with Reebok as part of their ongoing collaboration.

The style icon and fashion designer wanted to make this collection her most transitional and figure-flattering yet, which she set out to achieve through pieces like seamless leggings, crop tops and joggers. The collection was inspired by Beckham's desire for effortless clothes that enhance their wearer's confidence — and, of course, her own active lifestyle and love of sportswear.

"I want true performance pieces for the gym, that have been thoughtfully and meticulously designed to be adaptable, and to move with me for all facets of my life," said Beckham, who vetted and wore each style herself, in a statement.

Since Beckham's first Reebok collection debuted in 2018, the line has expanded into new categories, which this season include convertible totes, mini bags and a range of "seamless" crop tops, skirts and tights all knitted in one piece to avoid seams splitting during workouts.

Drop Four also contains cropped puffers, hoodies, sweatshirts, gloves, beanies, neck warmers and logo T-shirts, all in a sharp (and festive) palette of burgundy, scarlet, black and camel. The pieces feature ribbing similar to vintage trim, a nod to Beckham's vintage-inspired personal style. Beckham has also brought back her terry cloth cowl-neck jumper and "Travel" hoodies and tights from previous collections, thanks to demand from her online fanbase.

Of course, as this is a Reebok collection, we can't forget about the shoes. Similarly to Beckham's past Reebok lines, Drop Four features the brand's futuristic "Bolton" sneaker in hues to match the collection's colors. "Rapide" sneakers also appear in varsity hues of red and blue, black and white, yellow and burgundy, and scarlet, black and camel. Rounding out the selection is Reebok's preppy "Dual Court" sneaker, updated with a longer tongue to reflect basketball inspirations.

You can shop Victoria Beckham x Reebok's Drop Four on Reebok's and Beckham's websites. Accessories range from $30-$200, apparel from $70 to $300 and footwear from $130-$250.

