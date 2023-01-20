Vanessa Hudgens Is 'Crying' at Ex Austin Butler's Viral Elvis Accent

Vanessa Hudgens doesn't appear to know why her ex is still talking like Elvis Presley.

Back in January 2020, the former High School Musical star called it quits with Austin Butler after 8 years of dating, meaning that it's probably safe to say that they know a lot about each other. However when it comes to the Elvis star's refusal to drop The King's signature Southern twang, it seems as if Hudgens is just as confused as the rest of the internet, at least judging by a recent social media comment.

According to a post shared on Comments By Celebs, the actress replied to a fan on Instagram, who posted a screenshot of an article about Butler's "genuine" Elvis accent being here to stay alongside the caption, "He went to the Lady Gaga school of Oscar campaign acting." And Hudgens' cryptic, one-word response? "Crying," of course.

The star's comment comes on the heels of Butler winning the award for "Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama" at the 2023 Golden Globes. That said, his acceptance speech mostly went viral thanks to his accent, which many fans deemed cringey and awkward, especially since the movie wrapped a while ago.

Not only that, but Butler also came under fire around the same time after referring to his ex as an unnamed "friend" who encouraged him to take on the role, which many fans found to be pretty disrespectful.

"The month before I heard that [director Baz Luhrmann] was making the movie, I was going to look at Christmas lights with a friend," as Butler recently told The Hollywood Reporter during its Oscars "Actors Roundtable" interview.

"There was an Elvis Christmas song on the radio and I was singing along, and my friend looked over at me and goes, 'You've got to play Elvis.' I said, 'Oh, that's such a long shot,'" he continued, before adding that he was playing piano a couple weeks later when "that same friend was there and I was playing the piano."

"She said, 'I'm serious. You gotta figure out how you can get the rights to a script.' Then my agent called and said, 'So Baz Luhrmann is making an Elvis film," Butler said. However, as people also went on to point out, Hudgens already confirmed that she was said "friend" by telling the same exact story during her a 2019 appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan. Whoops.

Butler has yet to comment on Hudgens' reaction. In the meantime though, you can check out her message below.