In 2011, Uniqlo discontinued its cult-favorite collaboration with Jil Sander after a short two-year run. Save for a "greatest hits" drop in 2014, the +J line came and went in what seemed like a flash of a second.

Related | Uniqlo x JW Anderson Is Back With a New Twist

Now, nearly ten years later, the two are joining forces once more with a full relaunch just in time for fall. (+J is affiliated with Jil Sander personally and not her namesake brand, which she left in 2013.)

The collection features many of Sander's minimalist tendencies and pared down design signatures, from understated tailoring to sculptural silhouettes in a neutral color palette. Outerwear designs include hybrid down styles, military jackets and cashmere blend coats.

"I set out to define the global modern uniform with this in mind: Clothes should be longlasting and enduring," Sander said in a statement. "They should serve the wearer and give her or him the energy and selfassurance which is so much needed in our global reality."

The lineup includes 32 items for women, 25 items for men and four accessories, with outerwear priced at $89–$249, pants at $59–$99, knits at $49–$129, dresses at $59–$69, shirts at $49–$99 and accessories at $39–$129.

The full Uniqlo +J collection, which you can browse in the galleries below, will arrive in stores and online on November 12.

Uniqlo +J Women's Lookbook

Uniqlo +J Men's Lookbook