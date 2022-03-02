A little known fact about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is delighting supporters around the globe.

In the past week, Zelensky has become an international hero for his leadership of the Ukrainian people, standing strong against Putin amid Russia's invasion of his country. Despite the gravity of the overall situation though, one unexpected tidbit related to his showbiz past came to the internet's attention over the weekend, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

On Tuesday, distributor StudioCanal confirmed that Zelensky — who got his start as an actor and comedian — voiced Paddington Bear in the Ukrainian versions of both 2014's Paddington and 2017's Paddington 2. And, needless to say, the revelation was a welcome piece of incredibly wholesome news that inspired many users to post their own fan art to Twitter alongside further praise of Zelensky's bravery, while actor Hugh Bonneville — who played Paddington foster parent Henry Brown in the films — thanked him for everything he'd done.

Found out that Volodymyr Zelensky was the voice of Paddington Bear, for the movie’s Ukrainian release.



So I had to pencil this up. pic.twitter.com/ebjQQxA9jQ — The Muskrat of our Discontent (@muskrat_john) February 28, 2022

Until today I had no idea who provided the voice of @paddingtonbear in Ukraine. Speaking for myself, thank you, President Zelenskiy. #PaddingtonBear https://t.co/5VaMi201Fs — Hugh Bonneville 🇺🇦 (@hughbon) February 27, 2022

However, that wasn't the only thing about Zelensky's entertainment roots that had Twitter buzzing, as videos of him competing in (and eventually winning) Ukraine's version of Dancing With the Stars in 2006 also went viral, with one person writing, "Putin is getting humiliated by a man who did a Beyoncé-style dance in leather pants and heels. Legend." We stan.

so apparently Zelenskyy won the Ukrainian version of Dancing with the Stars in 2006 and the tape is even better than whatever you're imagining pic.twitter.com/L1gnKD2ISr — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) February 27, 2022

Putin is getting humiliated by a man who did a Beyoncé-style dance in leather pants and heels.

Legend. pic.twitter.com/AgXfjUDQHo — Troy Dougall (@DougallTroy) February 27, 2022