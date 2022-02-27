After an almost month-long hiatus, Saturday Night Live returned this weekend. And instead of beginning the live broadcast show with a cold open skit, or a monologue from their guest host comedian John Mulaney, they decided to go with a tribute to Ukraine.

​Since the Russian government launched its military attack and invasion of its neighboring country earlier this week, soldiers, as well as innocent civilians, have died with even more injured. And hundreds of thousands are fleeing the country, seeking refuge in other countries as the war wages on.

Related | Misinformation On War In Ukraine Spreads On TikTok

These current affairs are something that even the entertainment industry could not ignore. And so on Saturday night, SNL cast members Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong introduced the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York. And the choir sang “Prayer for Ukraine.” It was a solemn moment as the live studio audience remained silent.

After the choir's performance McKinnon and Strong said the show's signature line, "Live from New York, it's Saturday night." And the camera pans to the candles lit on stage that formed the word "Kyiv," Ukraine's capital city which is currently under siege.

So far, Ukrainian military forces and civilians who have taken up arms have been able to slow Russia's advance. For live updates on the conflict, click here.

Watch the touching tribute aired on SNL below.