From riding a white horse into Studio 54 to throngs of sweat-drenched ravers with thousand mile stares packed into a warehouse space, the history of nightlife has been told through these ephemeral moments captured on camera. Photographer and filmmaker Tyrell Hampton is looking to carry the torch for a new era of New York City party culture with his newly opened exhibition, Go Home.

Inspired by 23-year-old Hampton's own exposure to NYC after dark, Go Home explores the landscape of the city's contemporary party scene, from euphoria on a dancefloor to more irreverent expressions of joy and intimate displays of camaraderie shared over a cigarette. Between mirrorball-covered ceilings and offhand spit takes, Go Home features imagery that offers a glimpse into this nocturne wonderland of partygoers as told through Hampton's eyes.

Related | Charli and Dixie Want You to Be Happy

Having been classically trained as a dancer in addition to photographing the likes of Lizzo, Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus (and Charli and Dixie for the cover of PAPER), Hampton captures kinetic energy that pervades the collective choreography improvised inside a nightclub. Go Home mixes glamour and degeneracy, occupying that distinct space between the night's peak and the exhausted surrender as revelers stumble their way home.