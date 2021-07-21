Each year, the annual Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue features a beautiful and famous cover model wearing — you guessed it — a swimsuit. 2021's covergirl is Megan Thee Stallion, the first ever female rapper to have the honor. She looks amazing, and is appropriately attired for the beach.

But let's go deeper, because something's off. To accompany the piece, Sports Illustrated asked swimsuit issue veteran Tyra Banks, who was the first Black woman to pose for the cover back in 1997, to interview Meg while sitting in a hot tub. Makes sense.

Here's the thing, though: despite the fact this is a literal Sports Illustrated interview for its annual swimsuit issue conducted within an actual body of water, unlike her interview subject Tyra Banks is not wearing a swimsuit. She is in fact wearing what very much appears to be a maxi dress. It has bell sleeves and they are sopping wet. See for yourself:

Why???

This is obviously just standard demented Tyra Banks energy, and it shouldn't distract too much from what's actually a highly entertaining and even revealing interview, during which the two women discuss such topics as self-love, smizing and Meg's ambitions to open her own brand of assisted living facilities. Meg also opened up to Tyra about the influence of her late mom, who rapped under the moniker Holly-Wood, on her career — and how she was afraid to rap in front of her until she was 18 years old.

But we do have a few questions, such as whether that glittery crepe fabric dries quickly, and what the brand is. And while we wait for answers, we might sit back and enjoy a few vintage episodes of America's Next Top Model.