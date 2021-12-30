As 2021 winds to a close and people start to look ahead with the hopes of a fresh start (or at the very, least a change of pace), it's a time to reflect and revaluate plans for the New Year. For many this might mean signing up for a gym membership or starting a new diet — or, if you're Tyler, the Creator, a name change.

Perhaps taking a page out of Grimes' book or even a cue from Ye's name shortening, the rapper revealed in a new interview with Fast Company that he's been thinking about retiring his stage name.

“My stage name was from, I made a MySpace page when I was 13,” Tyler, the Creator told the outlet. “I had 3 of them, one was regular for friends, another one was for something else, and then the third one was just ideas. I would put drawings and photos I would take, and I would upload beats on there.”

It's an all too familiar feeling for anyone who's ever regretted basing their personal brand around a username they made up when they were still a teenager. Tyler admitted that “it’s really dumb, but it stuck with me so it just works.”

The rapper said that he's been contemplating making a change to just using his real name for forthcoming projects. “My full name, Tyler Okonma, in all caps just looks really cool,” he continued. “So you might see more of that, I don’t know, I’m getting older and I think when people get older they start to realize shit, you just start changing.”

This wouldn't be the first time Tyler's used his government name, having listed it in the credits of past music videos.

Last month, Tyler attributed his desire to use his full name more to the late designer, Virgil Abloh. “Few years back I started using more of my African last name OKONMA because of how regal Virgil’s felt,” he wrote in a tribute post. “Everything he did felt like he said ‘hey over here, coast is clear’ whenever I questioned things.”