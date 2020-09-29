Tyler Posey announced his OnlyFans debut with a suggestive serenade performed in the nude.

On Monday, the former Teen Wolf star took to Instagram to share a cheeky clip in which he performs a hilarious song about joining the site — with only his guitar to keep things covered.

"Welcome to my OnlyFans. I play guitar in my bare ass," he sang. "Hang with me and we'll be best friends. It's my OnlyFans."

According to a press release from OnlyFans, the promo video "highlights the type of content that fans can expect on his new page," which will apparently include behind-the-scenes footage from his acting projects, cooking videos, music, and more.

"I noticed many of my fans commenting on my Instagram photos saying that I should join OnlyFans," Posey went on to explain in a statement provided by the site.

"I saw it as a really cool opportunity to get even closer with my fans and be more real with them. I get to talk about things on OnlyFans that I maybe wouldn't get to otherwise and connect with more people like me," he continued. "I want to accomplish creating unique content and collaborating with my friends to bring a fun experience to my fans."

That said, Posey isn't the only high-profile celebrity who's recently started an OnlyFans. In addition to big names like Cardi B and Ruby Rose, he also joins ex Bella Thorne — who came under fire last month for an allegedly "scamming" fans with a $200 pay-per-view non-nude photo — on the subscription-based site.

Watch Posey's stripped-down performance, below.